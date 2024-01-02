PHOENIX — Arizona radio icon DJ Super Snake died on Saturday morning, one day before he was set to host the “Super New Year’s Eve Experience” event.

The family of DJ Super Snake released the following statement:

“We are devastated by this unexpected loss. Snake had the ability to make you feel like he was everyone’s best friend because he was larger than life. We will continue to honor Snake’s legacy and ask for privacy at this time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support.”

DJ Super Snake spent more than 40 years on the air in San Diego, Houston, Dallas and Philadelphia. He returned to the Valley joining Hot 97.5 and Hot 103.9 last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOT 97.5 HOT 103.9 (@hot975hot1039)

DJ Super Snake never revealed his real name or age.

