Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

5 Phoenix firefighters hospitalized after impaired driver runs red light

Dec 31, 2023, 11:44 AM | Updated: 3:46 pm

Mugshot of Alexis Alcantar Mendoza....

Alexis Alcantar Mendoza was booked for DUI after crashing into a firetruck early Dec. 31, 2023. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Five Phoenix firefighters were hospitalized early Sunday after an impaired driver ran a red light and collided into a firetruck, authorities said.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

All five firefighters and the driver of the other vehicle involved were able to self-extricate and were taken to hospitals in serious but stable condition, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

RELATED STORIES

Early information suggests the driver, identified as 30-year-old Alexis Alcantar Mendoza, ran a red light and collided with the fire truck, police said.

Mendoza was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail for DUI.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Image of fireworks in Phoenix....

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 29-31

A local leader explains why Trump is eligible for the Arizona ballot, a man was killed in Phoenix and Phoenicians love the New Year - a lot.

1 hour ago

Train tracks and rocks....

KTAR.com

Man laying on tracks killed by train near downtown Phoenix

A man died over the weekend after he laid on train tracks and was hit by a train near downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Cars traveling on both lanes of Interstate 10....

KTAR.com

Pedestrian running on I-10 near downtown Phoenix killed in crash

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday in a crash on Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix, authorities said. 

10 hours ago

over 9 years in prison...

Serena O'Sullivan

Woman sentenced to over 9 years in prison for robbing 5 banks in Phoenix

A Phoenix woman was sentenced to over nine years in prison for robbing five banks, officials announced on Friday.

13 hours ago

A new-to-market pickleball concept, Dink & Dine Pickle Park, is eying an expansion to Mesa Rivervie...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

California-based Dink & Dine Pickle Park proposed for Mesa Riverview shopping center

A new pickleball and nightlife concept has its sights set on a Mesa shopping center for its first Arizona location.

13 hours ago

How to keep dogs calm during fireworks on New Year's Day...

Serena O'Sullivan

Safety tips pet owners can use to keep their dogs calm during fireworks on New Year’s Day

To keep a dog calm during fireworks, animal lovers can use thunder shirts and white noise machines, according to the Arizona Humane Society.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

5 Phoenix firefighters hospitalized after impaired driver runs red light