ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating hit-and-run crash between motorcycle and truck in Glendale

Dec 30, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:02 pm

(Twitter Photo)

PHOENIX — Police in Glendale are investigating a hit-and-run accident between a motorcycle and a truck that occurred early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of 44th and Northern avenues.

Upon arrival, they found a male motorcyclist suffering from injuries suffered in the crash.

The man, whom police did not immediately identify, was transported to a local hospital.

Police did not immediately release information about his condition, the driver of the truck or any details about the crash.

Northern Avenue was closed between 43rd and 47th avenues for several hours while police investigated. It was reopened around 8 a.m.

