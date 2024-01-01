Nikola CEO Steve Girsky is charged up about taking the company to the next level.

When Steve Girsky joined General Motors in 2009, he recalls asking about Tesla and was told “it was a bunch of engineers playing with laptop batteries.”

It turns out Tesla actually had a 10-year jumpstart on the auto industry, Girsky told investors during Nikola’s third quarter earnings call in November. Tesla now has a market capitalization over $760 billion.

Girsky, a former Wall Street analyst and auto industry veteran, sees the same potential for Nikola Corp, a company he helped take public using a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2020.

He was named Nikola’s CEO in August, replacing Michael Lohscheller and in the process becoming the company’s fourth leader in as many years. He had served as Nikola’s board chair since September 2020, prior to taking the helm at the company’s C-suite.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.