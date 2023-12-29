Close
Man sentenced to 90 months in prison for assaulting Border Patrol officers

Dec 28, 2023

Assaulting Border Patrol officers earns man 90 months in prison...

PHOENIX — An Arizona judge sentenced a man to 90 months in prison for assaulting border patrol agents, officials said on Thursday.

Jorge Zazueta-Miranda, 51, is from Agua Prieta, a town in Mexico near the Arizona border, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Zazueta-Miranda pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon on June 23 of this year, officials said.

der wall, officials said. They fled into Mexico, but a witness identified Zazueta-Miranda as the driver. After that, officials issued a warrant for his arrest.
The assault occurred on April 1, 2020, when U.S. Border Patrol agents near Douglas tried to stop two suspicious trucks with construction company logos.

Agents who stopped the first truck found 19 undocumented non-citizens, the office said.

Zazueta-Miranda, who was driving the other construction truck, refused to stop for Border Patrol officers. He sped through the city of Douglas to the airport area and led officers on a chase along the border road into the rugged desert area, officials said.

“A Border Patrol agent attempted to intercept the truck,” the Thursday announcement said. “But Zazueta-Miranda deliberately turned towards the agent’s vehicle and collided with it striking the rear quarter panel. Zazueta-Miranda backed up and then drove towards a break in the U.S. border wall, striking a second agent’s vehicle.”

After the collision, Zazueta-Miranda and several undocumented migrants jumped out of the truck and ran through a break in the bor

It took two years before officials caught him. On Feb. 2, 2022, officials arrested him in New Mexico.

