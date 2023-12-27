PHOENIX — The upcoming year will see more construction on metro Phoenix freeways as state transportation officials make upgrades and progress on long-term projects.

The work will see lengthy closures — mostly on the weekends — on Valley freeways in 2024.

Here are the projects the Arizona Department of Transportation said should be on your radar in the upcoming year.

What metro Phoenix freeway projects will start in 2024?

A number of improvement projects will take over Valley freeways in the upcoming year.

Loop 101 Pima Freeway Improvement Project: A lane will be added in each direction along the 4.5-mile stretch between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road in Scottsdale. The Loop 101 interchange at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard will be converted into a diamond configuration, which will help traffic flow. The project is slated to get underway in January and take about two years to complete.

Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway Improvement Project: A new lane will be constructed in each direction between Interstate 17 and 75th Avenue in the northwest Valley. When completed, the project will connect with the Loop 101 Pima Freeway project east of I-17 that was finished in 2022. Construction is expected to begin in the fall and last about two years.

Interstate 10 Gila River Bridges Project: Construction will rebuild a pair of outdated quarter-mile-long I-10 bridges that cross the Gila River southeast of Riggs Roads in Chandler. Work is scheduled to get underway in the spring and take two years.

Interstate 17 Pavement Project: Pavement conditions will be improved between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 in north Phoenix. The project will begin in the spring and take seven months.

What metro Phoenix freeway projects will continue in 2024?

A pair of major projects will see progress next year, with one of them coming to an end.

Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project: The massive project upgrading 11 miles of freeway in a busy stretch of the East Valley is scheduled to come to an end in 2024 after three years of construction. The final year of work will see elevated ramps that provide direct connections between I-10 and State Route 143 completed. Lanes that carry local traffic between Baseline Road and 40th Street will also be finished. Completion is expected toward the end of 2024.

Interstate 17 Improvement Project: A third lane in each direction between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City north of Phoenix is being constructed. Additionally, eight miles of flex lanes north of Black Canyon City are being built. Work on the project began in 2022 and is supposed to be finished by the end of 2025.

