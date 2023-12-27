Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the major metro Phoenix freeway projects happening in 2024

Dec 27, 2023, 10:00 AM

Work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Project is expected to be completed in 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

Work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Project is expected to be completed in 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The upcoming year will see more construction on metro Phoenix freeways as state transportation officials make upgrades and progress on long-term projects.

The work will see lengthy closures — mostly on the weekends — on Valley freeways in 2024.

Here are the projects the Arizona Department of Transportation said should be on your radar in the upcoming year.

What metro Phoenix freeway projects will start in 2024?

A number of improvement projects will take over Valley freeways in the upcoming year.

RELATED STORIES

Loop 101 Pima Freeway Improvement Project: A lane will be added in each direction along the 4.5-mile stretch between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road in Scottsdale. The Loop 101 interchange at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard will be converted into a diamond configuration, which will help traffic flow. The project is slated to get underway in January and take about two years to complete.

Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway Improvement Project: A new lane will be constructed in each direction between Interstate 17 and 75th Avenue in the northwest Valley. When completed, the project will connect with the Loop 101 Pima Freeway project east of I-17 that was finished in 2022. Construction is expected to begin in the fall and last about two years.

Interstate 10 Gila River Bridges Project: Construction will rebuild a pair of outdated quarter-mile-long I-10 bridges that cross the Gila River southeast of Riggs Roads in Chandler. Work is scheduled to get underway in the spring and take two years.

Interstate 17 Pavement Project: Pavement conditions will be improved between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 in north Phoenix. The project will begin in the spring and take seven months.

What metro Phoenix freeway projects will continue in 2024?

A pair of major projects will see progress next year, with one of them coming to an end.

Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project: The massive project upgrading 11 miles of freeway in a busy stretch of the East Valley is scheduled to come to an end in 2024 after three years of construction. The final year of work will see elevated ramps that provide direct connections between I-10 and State Route 143 completed. Lanes that carry local traffic between Baseline Road and 40th Street will also be finished. Completion is expected toward the end of 2024.

Interstate 17 Improvement Project: A third lane in each direction between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City north of Phoenix is being constructed. Additionally, eight miles of flex lanes north of Black Canyon City are being built. Work on the project began in 2022 and is supposed to be finished by the end of 2025.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Crash scene on Interstate 10 in Phoenix from Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera...

KTAR.com

EB Interstate 10 traffic in Phoenix delayed through morning rush hour after semi-truck crash

Eastbound traffic was delayed on Interstate 10 in Phoenix through rush hour Wednesday morning after a collision involving a semi-truck.

3 hours ago

Lifeguard gear floats in a swimming pool...

David Veenstra

City of Phoenix looking to hire new aquatics staff, offers up to $3K incentive

The city of Phoenix is looking to fill hundreds of aquatics staff openings and is offering an incentive to help. 

5 hours ago

Arizona's most popular baby names in 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here are Arizona’s most popular baby names in 2023

Liam and Olivia topped the list of Arizona's most popular baby names in 2023, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

6 hours ago

Another big chunk of land in northern Pinal County has been sold to three homebuilders. (Photo by B...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Scottsdale developer sells lots to homebuilders at $2.1B Pinal County project

El Dorado Holdings Inc. just closed on a major transaction, selling 461 lots to homebuilders at its massive $2.1B master-planned community in Pinal County.

6 hours ago

File photo of Phoenix Police cruiser with lights on at night behind crime scene tape....

Damon Allred

Detectives investigating homicide in northwest Phoenix

Detectives are investigating a homicide that took place early Tuesday morning in northwest Phoenix, police said.

13 hours ago

A Bonzo stuffed animal is up for auction at EJ’s Auction & Appraisal on Saturday. It's estimated ...

David Veenstra

Rare stuffed animal going up for auction in Glendale

A circa-1927 Steiff Begging Bonzo Dog is being auctioned at EJ's Auction & Appraisal in Glendale on Saturday.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Here are the major metro Phoenix freeway projects happening in 2024