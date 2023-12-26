PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her daughter and abandoning her body in a dumpster, officials said.

Sophia Simmons, 38, is suspected of assaulting the young child prior to her death, police said.

The alleged assault occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The girl’s body was found in a dumpster by a business in the area of 31st Avenue and Thomas Road, police said.

A Monday tip informed detectives that the child may have died from her injuries, officials said.

After receiving the tip, detectives executed a search warrant on Simmons’ residence.

“They found evidence of someone attempting to clean a crime scene,” a Tuesday announcement from the Phoenix Police Department said. “Simmons was not home at the time but detectives quickly learned she was on the I-10 heading back to Arizona.”

However, officials didn’t clarify where she was driving from.

Officers detained her in Tonopah, police said. Simmons was later booked on multiple felony charges, including child abuse, first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives are currently awaiting the findings of a post-mortem examination by the Office of the Medical Examiner, police said.

This is a developing story.

