Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona woman arrested after child found dead in dumpster in Phoenix

Dec 26, 2023, 12:20 PM

Phoenix child found dead in dumpster the day before Christmas...

Sophia Simmons, 38, is suspected of assaulting her young daughter, who was later found dead in a dumpster, police said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her daughter and abandoning her body in a dumpster, officials said.

Sophia Simmons, 38, is suspected of assaulting the young child prior to her death, police said.

The alleged assault occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The girl’s body was found in a dumpster by a business in the area of 31st Avenue and Thomas Road, police said.

A Monday tip informed detectives that the child may have died from her injuries, officials said.

RELATED STORIES

After receiving the tip, detectives executed a search warrant on Simmons’ residence.

Child found dead in Phoenix dumpster the day before Christmas

“They found evidence of someone attempting to clean a crime scene,” a Tuesday announcement from the Phoenix Police Department said. “Simmons was not home at the time but detectives quickly learned she was on the I-10 heading back to Arizona.”

However, officials didn’t clarify where she was driving from.

Officers detained her in Tonopah, police said. Simmons was later booked on multiple felony charges, including child abuse, first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives are currently awaiting the findings of a post-mortem examination by the Office of the Medical Examiner, police said.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix utility bills shot up by almost 15%, new study says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix residents spent 14.7% more in utility bills this year, new study finds

Why are Phoenix utility bills so expensive? The average household in the city pays $438 for utilities each month, a new study found.

1 hour ago

Arizona's $14.35 minimum wage will be one of the 10 highest in the U.S. (Pexels photo)...

David Veenstra

Minimum wage hike will positively impact Arizona businesses

Arizona and 21 other states will see a minimum wage increase on Monday. The minimum wage in Arizona is increasing to $14.35 per hour.

2 hours ago

Christmas lottery winners...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona shopper wins $1 million lottery ticket as Powerball jackpot reaches $685 million

Four Arizonan shoppers won huge Powerball winnings over the weekend. The luckiest of the Christmas lottery winners won $1 million.

4 hours ago

Christmas crash in west Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Arizona man arrested after Christmas crash in west Phoenix puts child in critical condition

One child and one adult were transported to a hospital in critical condition after a crash in west Phoenix, police said.

5 hours ago

new volleyball complex...

Serena O'Sullivan

New volleyball complex coming to West Valley city next summer

Good news for sports lovers in Avondale: The city hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new volleyball court on Wednesday.

8 hours ago

A rendering of Scottsdale-based DMB Associates Inc.'s One Scottsdale mixed-use development just nor...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

DMB Associates seeks to amend One Scottsdale project to add residential units

Seeing a change in market dynamics and looking to capitalize on a "lifestyle" component to its project, DMB Associates Inc. wants approval for a key amendment at its $1 billion mixed-use development across 120 acres in north Scottsdale.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Arizona woman arrested after child found dead in dumpster in Phoenix