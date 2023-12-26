PHOENIX — Four lucky Arizonans who bought Powerball tickets enjoyed huge cash winnings over the Christmas weekend.

The luckiest of them all earned their winnings during Saturday’s draw. Their winning Powerball ticket bought from a Safeway in Queen Creek near Power and Queen Creek roads earned them $1 million.

Another Arizonan raked in $50,000 in Saturday’s draw from a ticket sold at a Circle K in Tucson near La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road.

The five winning numbers were 9, 14, 17, 18 and 53 and the Powerball number of 6.

More Christmas lottery winners

Two days later, two more $50,000 winners were selected in Arizona.

The Christmas drawing on Monday looked for tickets matching the winning numbers of 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 as well as the Powerball 4 number.

One of the winners bought their five-figure winning ticket at a QuikTrip in Goodyear near Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway.

The other lottery player who won $50,000 on Monday bought their ticket at Chicago Bar, a sports bar in Tucson near Wilmot Road and Speedway Boulevard.

None of these winners netted the Powerball jackpot, which is estimated to be worth $685 million. That amounts to a cash value of $344.7 million, an Arizona lottery spokesperson told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

