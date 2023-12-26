PHOENIX — Detectives arrested a man they suspect of causing a collision that seriously hurt a child on Monday, officials said.

Kenneth Lane, 31, was arrested after officers on the scene noticed signs of impairment, police said.

The crash occurred before noon on Monday at the intersection of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Officers responded to the scene at around 11:30 a.m. to see the aftermath of a crash between two trucks and a car.

There were two adults and three juveniles in the car. Officials brought one of the youths to the hospital with serious injuries, while the other four people in the car were brought to the hospital “as a precaution,” police said.

How did the Christmas crash in west Phoenix occur?

The collision occurred when Lane was driving north on 35th Avenue, police said. He ran a red light at McDowell Road, triggering a collision with two vehicles that were stopped at the red light facing north, officials said.

Lane first crashed into the rear of the stopped car, officials said. The force of the crash thrust the car into a nearby truck that was also stopped for the red light.

The driver of the second truck stayed on the scene and wasn’t injured, police said.

Although police suspected impairment as a key factor in the crash, they’re waiting to see the results from a blood test to confirm or disprove their suspicions. The results are pending, according to the latest police update.

This is a developing story.

