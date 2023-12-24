PHOENIX — A man was killed in a fatal stabbing near The Zone in Phoenix on Saturday at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Madison Street.

Officers responded to the area around 7:15 p.m. where they located 32-year-old Kyle Richardson who was suffering from a critical stab wound.

Richardson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified 36-year-old Edward Loper as a suspect after he was seen walking around in the area.

He was taken into custody and booked on charges of second degree murder.

The victim was located just one block away from the Maricopa County Human Services campus.

A city-wide effort to clean up the sprawling homeless encampment known as The Zone was centered at the campus location.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.