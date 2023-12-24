Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police arrest suspect for fatal stabbing of 32-year-old man near The Zone

Dec 24, 2023, 2:32 PM

File photo of a Phoenix crime scene. Isaiah Petite was killed in a shooting near 15th Avenue and Bu...

Isaiah Petite was killed in a shooting near 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Sunday night, Oct. 29, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was killed in a fatal stabbing near The Zone in Phoenix on Saturday at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Madison Street.

Officers responded to the area around 7:15 p.m. where they located 32-year-old Kyle Richardson who was suffering from a critical stab wound.

Richardson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified 36-year-old Edward Loper as a suspect after he was seen walking around in the area.

RELATED STORIES

He was taken into custody and booked on charges of second degree murder.

The victim was located just one block away from the Maricopa County Human Services campus.

A city-wide effort to clean up the sprawling homeless encampment known as The Zone was centered at the campus location.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running for U.S. Senate in 2024. (Facebook Photo/Sheriff Lamb)...

Tom Kuebel

Mark Lamb says ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy would help Border Patrol on Fox News

Pinal Country Sheriff Mark Lamb wants to restore the Remain in Mexico policy to help improve the situation on the border.

2 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport)...

Tom Kuebel

Ground stop issued due to fog, low visibility at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Federal Aviation Administration officials issued a temporary ground stop for incoming flights to Sky Harbor Airport due to fog on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

8 hours ago

The new hotel has 164 rooms and a law firm on the top floor. (Courtesy of Moxy Phoenix Downtown)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Moxy Phoenix Downtown: New hotel with retro exterior celebrates opening

The Moxy Phoenix Downtown, which is located in the historic Luhrs building at 116 S. Central Ave, has been a long time coming.

10 hours ago

Live & Learn AZ, a nonprofit organization founded in 2012, aims to empower women in the Phoenix met...

Oakley Seiter/Cronkite News

Maricopa County uses part of national opioid settlement for group that helps recovering women

Live and Learn AZ, a nonprofit organization that supports women, received $60,000, as part of a national opioid settlement.

11 hours ago

Arizona's new minimum wage in 2024 will be one of the 10 highest in the U.S. (Photo by Allard Schag...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona’s minimum wage set for another hike in 2024

At the beginning of the year, the new minimum wage in Arizona will increase by 50 cents to $14.35 per hour, according to the Industrial Commission of Arizona.

13 hours ago

(Phoenix Business Journal Photo)...

KTAR.com

High pollution advisory will be in effect for Christmas Eve, Day

A high pollution advisory will be in effect on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality announced.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Police arrest suspect for fatal stabbing of 32-year-old man near The Zone