Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Green Party qualifies for upcoming primary and general elections in Arizona

Dec 22, 2023, 1:00 PM

Projection on a video screen that says Green Party US Towards A National Ballot Access Campaign...

The Green Party has qualified for Arizona's 2024 primary and general elections. (Flickr Photo/Green Party)

(Flickr Photo/Green Party)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Another political party has joined the party in Arizona.

The Green Party submitted enough signatures in time to qualify for next year’s primary and general elections, the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office announced Thursday.

However, the Greens were too late to participate in the March 19 Presidential Preference Election (PPE), which remains limited to voters registered as Democrat or Republican. Feb. 20 is the deadline to register or switch affiliation in time to be eligible to vote in the PPE.

Voters can check their registration status on the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office web portal and update their information, if necessary, at Service Arizona.

The minimum requirement for a new party to qualify for federal, statewide and legislative races in Arizona is 34,127 signatures.

RELATED STORIES

The Green Party, which was previously recognized at the county level in Coconino and Pima counties, is Arizona’s second statewide newcomer this year, expanding options beyond Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians.

The No Labels Party qualified earlier this year despite a legal challenge brought by the Arizona Democratic Party.

The Arizona Green Party website lists four pillars to its political platform: peace, ecology, social justice and democracy.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man engages with a woman experiencing homeless in Phoenix, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix provides update on those relocated when Zone homeless encampment was cleared

Phoenix officials provided an update about the status of people who had to move when The Zone homeless encampment was cleared.

2 hours ago

sentenced to 60 months for smuggling...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man sentenced to 5 years for smuggling migrants in the US illegally

Last week, a 63-year-old Tucson man was sentenced to 60 months for smuggling undocumented immigrants back in July.

5 hours ago

There have still been no arrests made in the Oct. 28, 2023 fatal beating of Queen Creek teen Presto...

KTAR.com

Queen Creek police chief defends lengthy investigation into Preston Lord’s beating death

Nearly two months after 16-year-old Preston Lord was beaten to death in Queen Creek, the town's police chief is defending the case that some believe should already be solved.

6 hours ago

Traffic travels through rainy conditions on a Phoenix-area freeway....

KTAR.com

Rain starts falling early Friday in Phoenix, is expected to continue throughout day

Rain started falling across metro Phoenix early Friday, kickstarting what's expected to be one of the wettest storms of the year.

7 hours ago

Mugshot Naketra Alexander, one of two suspects in a Dec. 20, 2023, homicide at Phoenix hotel....

KTAR.com

2 suspects arrested in connection with deadly robbery at Phoenix hotel

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly robbery Wednesday morning at a Phoenix hotel, authorities said.

9 hours ago

AZ Hugs for the Houseless outdoor picnic events...

Balin Overstolz McNair

East Valley city at odds with nonprofit group over free picnics for unhoused people

Tempe leaders asked nonprofit AZ Hugs to pause its Sunday Family Picnic event due to public safety concerns.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Green Party qualifies for upcoming primary and general elections in Arizona