PHOENIX — Another political party has joined the party in Arizona.

The Green Party submitted enough signatures in time to qualify for next year’s primary and general elections, the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office announced Thursday.

However, the Greens were too late to participate in the March 19 Presidential Preference Election (PPE), which remains limited to voters registered as Democrat or Republican. Feb. 20 is the deadline to register or switch affiliation in time to be eligible to vote in the PPE.

Voters can check their registration status on the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office web portal and update their information, if necessary, at Service Arizona.

We are proud to announce that the AZGP is once again officially recognized as a political party in Arizona and WILL be back on the ballot in 2024 & 2026! 🥳🎉 Thank you to all the dedicated supporters and volunteers who helped make this happen! Let’s turn AZ Green! 💚🌻🏜️ pic.twitter.com/G2xhyC79ir — Arizona Green Party 🌻 (@AZGreenParty) December 21, 2023

The minimum requirement for a new party to qualify for federal, statewide and legislative races in Arizona is 34,127 signatures.

The Green Party, which was previously recognized at the county level in Coconino and Pima counties, is Arizona’s second statewide newcomer this year, expanding options beyond Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians.

The No Labels Party qualified earlier this year despite a legal challenge brought by the Arizona Democratic Party.

The Arizona Green Party website lists four pillars to its political platform: peace, ecology, social justice and democracy.

