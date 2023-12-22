Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona state Rep. Analise Ortiz introduces bill to ban deceptive junk fees

Dec 22, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:09 am

deceptive junk fees under fire from Arizona democrat...

The new bill is designed to ban deceptive junk fees. (Rep. Annalise Ortiz Photo/via X, formerly known as Twitter)

(Rep. Annalise Ortiz Photo/via X, formerly known as Twitter)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — One Arizona lawmaker is taking on deceptive “junk fees” that trick customers into spending more than they thought they would on goods and services.

Rep. Analise Ortiz announced a new bill designed to take on misleading and deceptive charges that hurt Arizona’s consumers and businesses on Wednesday.

“Feels like Christmas at the Capitol — unwrapping fresh, new bill language and ready to drop them in the hopper soon!” Ortiz wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Her new bill will target “junk fees,” which an announcement from Arizona House Democrats describes as misleading charges with labels like “convenience” or “processing” fees.

RELATED STORIES

These deceptive price gouging techniques are everywhere, from food delivery services and rental housing to live event ticketing checkout screens, the announcement said.

They cost consumers billions of dollars each year — and some research shows they can spike a product’s total cost by 20%, according to Arizona House Democrats. Not only that, but they can also hurt small businesses.

“Junk fees also unfairly disadvantage local business owners who want to deal honestly with customers and whose products appear artificially more expensive by comparison,” the announcement said.

How do Arizona Democrats want to ban deceptive junk fees?

Ortiz has represented District 24, which covers parts of Maryvale and Glendale, since November 2022.

She will introduce her measure in early January. The 2024 legislative session is slated to kick off Jan. 8, 2024.

“Large corporations unfairly charge Arizona consumers loads of bogus junk fees, nickel and diming those who can least afford it,” Ortiz said in a statement.

Her bill would require businesses to list a product’s full price upfront — including all mandatory fees. This way Arizona shoppers could compare actual prices from the beginning of each transaction.

“Under my bill, the price you see is the price you pay — period,” Ortiz said. “Businesses should compete on providing the best service at the lowest price, not on coming up with new ways to trick and frustrate consumers with deceptive fees.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Traffic travels through rainy conditions on a Phoenix-area freeway....

KTAR.com

Rain starts falling early Friday in Phoenix, is expected to continue throughout day

Rain started falling across metro Phoenix early Friday, kickstarting what's expected to be one of the wettest storms of the year.

24 minutes ago

Mugshot Naketra Alexander, one of two suspects in a Dec. 20, 2023, homicide at Phoenix hotel....

KTAR.com

2 suspects arrested in connection with deadly robbery at Phoenix hotel

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly robbery Wednesday morning at a Phoenix hotel, authorities said.

2 hours ago

AZ Hugs for the Houseless outdoor picnic events...

Balin Overstolz McNair

East Valley city at odds with nonprofit group over free picnics for unhoused people

Tempe leaders asked nonprofit AZ Hugs to pause its Sunday Family Picnic event due to public safety concerns.

5 hours ago

Banner seeing more poison calls related to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic...

Serena O'Sullivan

Banner seeing more Valley poison calls related to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic

Banner Poison and Drug Information Center an uptick in calls in the Valley reporting health issues related to weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic.

5 hours ago

Arizona's bald eagles are endangered...

Serena O'Sullivan

New closures will help Arizona’s bald eagles repopulate this holiday season

The AGFD will temporarily close certain portions of public land and water areas to support breeding efforts of Arizona's bald eagles.

5 hours ago

Michael Grossman Sr., 68, left, and Michael Grossman Jr., 29, right, were arrested at their residen...

KTAR.com

Father, son arrested in Arizona after welfare check leads to discovery of fentanyl, weapons

An Arizona father and son were arrested on drug and weapons charges after the son called for a welfare check, authorities announced Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Arizona state Rep. Analise Ortiz introduces bill to ban deceptive junk fees