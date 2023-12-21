Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man stabbed to death at north Phoenix hotel, suspect outstanding

Dec 20, 2023, 9:15 PM | Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 12:01 pm

Police are investigating a shooting from early Wednesday morning. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was stabbed to death at a north Phoenix hotel on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the hotel near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road around 6 a.m. and found 62-year-old Kenneth Stanford suffering from the attack, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Stanford was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Stanford walked up to the hotel’s restaurant and was stabbed. Stanford was originally believed to be shot to death.

No suspect has been arrested.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

