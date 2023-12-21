PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials asked the public to help apprehend an alleged puppy abuser on Wednesday.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced the indictment of Scottsdale man Lester Paul Richmond on one count of subjecting a domestic animal to cruel mistreatment.

That’s a class five felony, which is the highest level of punishment an animal abuser can face in Arizona, MCAO announced.

“Cruelty to animals is a senseless and heinous crime,” Mitchell said. “My office takes these crimes very seriously.”

Richmond’s crime took place in June, according to police.

What is the alleged puppy abuser accused of doing?

A 911 call alerted Scottsdale police about a dead puppy found in an alley near Miller Road and Latham Street with its mouth duct taped shut.

Scottsdale police kicked off their investigation on June 27.

After canvassing the neighborhood, interviewing neighbors and pouring over surveillance footage, Scottsdale police identified Richmond and 32-year-old Heather Auditor as their suspects. They arrested the duo during a July 20 traffic stop near Miller Road and Pierce Streets.

Detectives later found evidence suggesting they were related to the case while conducting a search warrant of their residence, according to Scottsdale police.

Although officials arrested Richmond over the summer, MCAO sent the case back to the Scottsdale Police Department for a more thorough investigation, according to Arizona’s Family. Richmond was then freed.

Now that Scottsdale police resubmitted Richmond’s case, MCAO has all its ducks in a row to move forward with their prosecution. Despite the indictment, he’s nowhere to be found.

That’s why Mitchell asked the public for help on Wednesday.

“It is important that if anyone has any bit of information on this defendant you contact the Scottsdale Police Department,” she said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM has reached out to MCAO for more information on this case but has not yet received a response. Stay tuned for updates.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.