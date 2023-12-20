PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 reopened at around 3:30 p.m. after a crash shut down traffic at Bell Road in Phoenix, authorities said.

The collision near Yorkshire Drive closed the freeway around 3 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes of the freeway weren’t affected.

After a closure that lasted around half an hour, ADOT announced traffic all lanes had reopened.

“Please be patient while the delay clears,” ADOT announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.