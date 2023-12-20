Close
Dec 20, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed at Bell Road in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. (ADOT Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 reopened at around 3:30 p.m. after a crash shut down traffic at Bell Road in Phoenix, authorities said.

The collision near Yorkshire Drive closed the freeway around 3 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes of the freeway weren’t affected.

After a closure that lasted around half an hour, ADOT announced traffic all lanes had reopened.

“Please be patient while the delay clears,” ADOT announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

No other information was available.

