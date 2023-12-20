Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix area gets preview of big rain to come later in week

Dec 20, 2023, 8:38 AM

Cloudy skies hover over downtown Phoenix buildings...

Scattered showers fell in Phoenix on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2023. (PHXCityCam Screenshot)

(PHXCityCam Screenshot)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – The Valley woke up Wednesday to a mini-preview of what’s expected to be wettest storm in months later this week.

Scattered showers passed through the Phoenix area late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with most areas getting 0.1 inches or less.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport picked up 0.01 inches Tuesday night and another 0.02 inches by 8 a.m. Wednesday. That pushed the city’s official 2023 total to 3.48 inches, more than 3 inches below normal.

Isaac Smith of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM the showers will taper off Wednesday morning, leading to clear skies until Thursday night.

How much rain is in the Valley forecast?

Things will really ramp up on Friday, when there’s a 100% chance for rain in the Valley of the Sun.

“Places across the Phoenix metro area could be looking at storm totals upwards of 1-1½ inches after everything is all said and done,” Smith said.

Smith said Friday’s storms could create flooding on low-lying roadways and in normally dry washes.

“We haven’t seen anything like this since at least earlier this year during the spring,” he said.

What is the Christmas weather forecast for metro Phoenix?

The chance for showers will linger into Sunday morning, but the rain will be gone in time for Santa’s visit that night.

“As we head into Christmas Day, we’re going to be looking at drying conditions, temperatures currently forecast to be in the low to mid 60s out there,” Smith said. “So, still fairly cool, but right around normal for this time of year.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

