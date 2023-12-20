PHOENIX – The Valley woke up Wednesday to a mini-preview of what’s expected to be wettest storm in months later this week.

Scattered showers passed through the Phoenix area late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with most areas getting 0.1 inches or less.

Showers have brought light rainfall amounts to parts of the area with most places seeing totals around 0.10" or less since yesterday evening. Phoenix Sky Harbor has picked up 0.01" so far today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/p91iiFPZVw — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 20, 2023

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport picked up 0.01 inches Tuesday night and another 0.02 inches by 8 a.m. Wednesday. That pushed the city’s official 2023 total to 3.48 inches, more than 3 inches below normal.

Isaac Smith of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM the showers will taper off Wednesday morning, leading to clear skies until Thursday night.

How much rain is in the Valley forecast?

Things will really ramp up on Friday, when there’s a 100% chance for rain in the Valley of the Sun.

“Places across the Phoenix metro area could be looking at storm totals upwards of 1-1½ inches after everything is all said and done,” Smith said.

Smith said Friday’s storms could create flooding on low-lying roadways and in normally dry washes.

“We haven’t seen anything like this since at least earlier this year during the spring,” he said.

What is the Christmas weather forecast for metro Phoenix?

The chance for showers will linger into Sunday morning, but the rain will be gone in time for Santa’s visit that night.

“As we head into Christmas Day, we’re going to be looking at drying conditions, temperatures currently forecast to be in the low to mid 60s out there,” Smith said. “So, still fairly cool, but right around normal for this time of year.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

