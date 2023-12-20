Close
Valley man indicted for third alleged cryptocurrency investment scheme

Dec 19, 2023, 8:00 PM

Closeup of a hand holding three different cryptocurrency coins...

Jeremie Sowerby of Fountain Hills, Arizona, was indicted for an alleged cryptocurrency investment scheme on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — The charges continue to pile up against a Valley man accused of bilking millions of dollars from investors through cryptocurrency investment schemes.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday handed down a new 50-count indictment for wire fraud and transactional money laundering against Jeremie Sowerby of Fountain Hills, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced.

It was the third federal indictment against Sowerby, 45, since September.

In the latest case, Sowerby allegedly scammed at least 150 people out of millions of dollars by convincing them to invest in a bogus cryptocurrency mining company called Dunamis Global Technologies.

Prosecutors say he bought Teslas, homes, cryptocurrency and other expensive items with the stolen money.

What else is the Fountain Hills resident accused of?

In September 2023, Sowerby and 42-year-old Luis Ortega of Litchfield Park were indicted on 55 counts of wire fraud and transactional money laundering in a seperate crypto investment scheme.

Sowerby also was indicted in November for allegedly scamming an Arizona physician out of $207,000.

Sowerby could face decades in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted.

Authorities are working to identify more potential victims of Sowerby’s fraud schemes. The FBI set up a web page with more information, including a form to submit information.

