PHOENIX — Site prep has begun for the new Abrazo Health medical campus in Buckeye.

Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn, Abrazo West Campus CEO Hans Driessnack, Abrazo West Campus Chief of Staff Dr. Deepanshu Garg and Abrazo Health CEO Brian Elisco had a meeting with contractors last week and walked the new campus location at Interstate 10 and Verrado Way.

The 27-acre site will include medical offices, ambulatory services and an acute care hospital. Officials expect the new campus to catalyze economic growth in the area.

“Buckeye is looking forward to Abrazo’s expansion in the city,” Orsborn said in a press release. “Their commitment and investment in our community will create good, quality jobs closer to home for our residents and help fill the health care gap for the area.”

The first phase of the new campus will be a three-story, 60,000-square-foot office building for a variety of practices, including cardiology, orthopedics, spine, primary care and physical therapy.

Abrazo currently serves the West Valley with the freestanding Buckeye Emergency Center and Goodyear’s Abrazo West Campus.

“We are excited to see the continued strong interest in our new medical campus,” Driessnack said in the release. “As a long-term partner of Buckeye, we have seen and felt the rapid growth of this area, as well as clearly heard the needs of residents, physicians and our civic partners.”

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.