Business employee fatally shoots man in Phoenix Saturday morning
Dec 17, 2023, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:45 am
(Facebook Photo/CleanFreak Car Wash)
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was fatally shot by a business employee in Phoenix on Saturday morning, authorities said.
Officers responded to a shooting call near McDowell Road and 44th Street just before 7 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The address provided indicated the incident took place at Clean Freak Car Wash.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Officers believe an altercation took place between a business employee and the man.
The business employee remained on the scene and was detained.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
