PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was fatally shot by a business employee in Phoenix on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near McDowell Road and 44th Street just before 7 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The address provided indicated the incident took place at Clean Freak Car Wash.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers believe an altercation took place between a business employee and the man.

The business employee remained on the scene and was detained.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

