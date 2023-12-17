Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Business employee fatally shoots man in Phoenix Saturday morning

Dec 17, 2023, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:45 am

A man is dead after he was fatally shot by a business employee in Phoenix on Saturday morning, Dec. 16, 2023. (Facebook Photo/CleanFreak Car Wash)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was fatally shot by a business employee in Phoenix on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near McDowell Road and 44th Street just before 7 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The address provided indicated the incident took place at Clean Freak Car Wash.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers believe an altercation took place between a business employee and the man.

The business employee remained on the scene and was detained.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Business employee fatally shoots man in Phoenix Saturday morning