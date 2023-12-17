Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect in stabbing incident fatally shot by police in Phoenix

Dec 17, 2023, 9:30 AM | Updated: 9:33 am

A suspect in a stabbing incident was fatally shot by police in Phoenix on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP File Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — A suspect in a stabbing incident was fatally shot by police in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls about a fight near 44th Street and McDowell Road around 2 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The suspect, 37-year-old Alton Tungovia, left the area after he stabbed a man, police said.

Officers made contact with Tungovia, who was holding an object, near 49th Street and McDowell Road.

When officers made commands, Tungovia walked away and was weaving in and out of traffic. A PepperBall launcher was used in an attempt to stop him, police said.

As Tungovia walked with the object east on McDowell Road, toward a strip mall parking lot, an officer shot him.

Tungovia was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim in the initial stabbing was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

