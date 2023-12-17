Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound I-10 closed in far West Valley after 3 killed in early morning crash

Dec 17, 2023, 7:43 AM | Updated: 7:50 am

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed Sunday morning, Dec. 17, 2023, in the far West Valley after three people were killed.(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed Sunday morning in the far West Valley due to a fatal crash.

The closure went into effect at about 5 a.m. and was at milepost 69, before Tonopah, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

According to ABC15, three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were airlifted to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

DPS officials reportedly said an SUV was speeding on the I-10 when it hit a disabled truck and two people standing nearby.

