PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed Sunday morning in the far West Valley due to a fatal crash.

The closure went into effect at about 5 a.m. and was at milepost 69, before Tonopah, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

CLOSED: I-10 EB is closed at milepost 69 before Tonopah. The closure is due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/V4rJ7EK5RL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 17, 2023

There was no estimated time for reopening.

According to ABC15, three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were airlifted to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

DPS officials reportedly said an SUV was speeding on the I-10 when it hit a disabled truck and two people standing nearby.

