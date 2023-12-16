Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Phoenix on Friday night

Dec 16, 2023, 4:00 PM

PHOENIX — A 36-year-old man is in jail after a woman was shot and killed Friday night in Phoenix.

The woman, whom police did not immediately identify, was dropped off at a hospital just before midnight with gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

She died at the hospital.

Police said the shooting took place at an apartment in the area of Missouri and 19th avenues.

Police investigated the scene and identified Cori Braggs, 36, as a suspect.

It was learned that Braggs was at a residence near 19th and Glendale avenues.

Detectives and tactical response officers contained the residence.

After negotiating with Braggs at that residence for some time, police took him into custody early Saturday and booked him into Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail.

