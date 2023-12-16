Phoenix police investigating fatal hit-and-run involving motorcyclist

PHOENIX — Phoenix detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and motorcyclist that occurred on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a collision on 48th Street near McDowell Road just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Ralph Shepard Jr. suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

When detectives took over the investigation, they learned that Shepard was traveling on his motorcycle north on 48th Street and hit a black car that was making a left turn in front of him.

Shepard was then struck by a second car also traveling north on 48th Street. The driver of this vehicle stayed on scene, showing no signs of impairment.

The first car, however, fled the scene and was last seen driving east through an alley near Willetta Street with damage to its passenger side.

Anyone with additional information should contact Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377 or (480) 837-8446 with an anonymous tip.

