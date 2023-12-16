Mesa Public Schools partners with Bezos Academy for preschool

PHOENIX — Mesa Public Schools will bring three tuition-free preschools to the Mesa area through Bezos Academy, the district announced Thursday.

Each Bezos Academy preschool will include three classrooms, bringing full-day, year-round preschool for 180 children.

“We are thrilled to add Bezos Academy to our preschool offerings at no cost to families,” Superintendent of Mesa Public Schools Dr. Andi Fourlis said. “Having Bezos Academy preschools on three of our campuses will introduce students and families to our schools while building a strong foundation in future learning.”

“Research continues to show that attending great preschools helps set children up for success in kindergarten and beyond,” President of Bezos Academy Mike George said. “Unfortunately, cost and availability are huge barriers preventing families from enrolling in early learning programs.

“By providing three- to five-year-olds with tuition-free, full-day preschool, we hope to help families in Arizona unlock new opportunities for their children.”

Here’s where the preschools will be located:

– Greenfield Estates, located at Sandra Day O’Connor Elementary School.

– Meadowville, located at Poston Junior High School.

– Adobe Hills, located at Fremont Junior High School.

“The city of Mesa proudly works with our partners in education to help increase access to learning opportunities for students of all ages,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said. “Early education through vital preschool programs gives our youngest residents a strong foundation for academic success, and we appreciate Bezos Academy’s commitment and partnership with Mesa Public Schools to connect more families with access to preschool education.”

All three preschools plan to open in 2025. Bezos Academy will fund construction and operating costs itself.

Families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level — about $120,000 per year for a family of four — are eligible to apply. Updates about the school’s opening and the lottery-based selection process can be found here.

