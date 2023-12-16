Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa Public Schools partners with Bezos Academy for preschool

Dec 16, 2023, 7:15 AM

MPS...

Mesa Public Schools is partnering with Bezos Academy for tuition-free preschools. (Google Earth screenshot)

(Google Earth screenshot)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Mesa Public Schools will bring three tuition-free preschools to the Mesa area through Bezos Academy, the district announced Thursday.

Each Bezos Academy preschool will include three classrooms, bringing full-day, year-round preschool for 180 children.

We are thrilled to add Bezos Academy to our preschool offerings at no cost to families,” Superintendent of Mesa Public Schools Dr. Andi Fourlis said. “Having Bezos Academy preschools on three of our campuses will introduce students and families to our schools while building a strong foundation in future learning.”

Research continues to show that attending great preschools helps set children up for success in kindergarten and beyond,” President of Bezos Academy Mike George said. “Unfortunately, cost and availability are huge barriers preventing families from enrolling in early learning programs.

“By providing three- to five-year-olds with tuition-free, full-day preschool, we hope to help families in Arizona unlock new opportunities for their children.”

RELATED STORIES

Here’s where the preschools will be located:

– Greenfield Estates, located at Sandra Day O’Connor Elementary School.

– Meadowville, located at Poston Junior High School.

– Adobe Hills, located at Fremont Junior High School.

“The city of Mesa proudly works with our partners in education to help increase access to learning opportunities for students of all ages,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said. “Early education through vital preschool programs gives our youngest residents a strong foundation for academic success, and we appreciate Bezos Academy’s commitment and partnership with Mesa Public Schools to connect more families with access to preschool education.”

All three preschools plan to open in 2025. Bezos Academy will fund construction and operating costs itself.

Families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level — about $120,000 per year for a family of four — are eligible to apply. Updates about the school’s opening and the lottery-based selection process can be found here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix accident scene. A motorcycle driver who wasn't wearing a helmet was killed ...

KTAR.com

4 teenagers seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Friday afternoon that left multiple teenagers with serious injuries.

1 hour ago

Clint Hickman...

Damon Allred

Maricopa County provides cities with grants for community services

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $400,000 in grants to be distributed across metro Phoenix cities.

4 hours ago

Solar panels at the Eleven Mile Solar Center being built in Pinal County. (Orsted Photo)...

Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

Meta secures power for Mesa data center through deal with SRP, Orsted

Meta has signed on with Salt River Project and clean energy provider Orsted in a solar energy deal to power the Facebook owner’s new data center in Mesa.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department crime scene at night, with patrol vehicle lights on....

KTAR.com

Man arrested for murder of woman near Sky Harbor Airport

Phoenix police detectives arrested 34-year-old Gary Parchinog for a murder just west of Sky Harbor that happened Thursday night.

12 hours ago

patrol car in front of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for September murder in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police detectives are seeking more information after officer found a man with a gunshot wound in downtown Phoenix late Friday night.

13 hours ago

Brandon Yager mugshot....

KTAR.com

Arizona man accused of threatening residents, including children, with a gun

An Arizona man was arrested earlier in the week for allegedly threatening three residents, including children, inside their home with a gun.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Mesa Public Schools partners with Bezos Academy for preschool