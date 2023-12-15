Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Hobbs sending National Guard to southern Arizona to deal with border issues

Dec 15, 2023, 2:31 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order Friday to send the National Guard to southern Arizona to assist with border efforts.

National Guard members will be stationed at multiple locations, including near the closed Lukeville Port of Entry and the San Miguel crossing.

Hobbs blasted the Biden administration for its inaction at the southern border, including in Lukeville, where the port of entry has been closed since Dec. 4 to deal with a surge of illegal crossings.

“Yet again, the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe,” Hobbs said in a press release. “With this executive order, I am taking action where the federal government won’t.”

RELATED STORIES

National Guard members will assist the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement.

They will deal with enforcement activities such as fentanyl interdiction, analytical support and human trafficking enforcement efforts.

Hobbs said the goal is to reopen the Lukeville Port of Entry as soon as possible, although no timeline is known.

“Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants and maintain a secure, orderly and humane border,” Hobbs said.

“Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona’s border.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Ricardo Bocanegra...

Damon Allred

Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man in north Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Ricardo Bocanegra, last seen in Phoenix on Friday.

1 hour ago

Windi Valarde...

KTAR.com

Mesa economics teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute for November

An economics teacher in Mesa was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for November.

1 hour ago

A professional pickleball tournament at the mega sports complex in Mesa is shown in this file photo...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Legacy Sports Park gets another new name; West Coast owners plan improvements

Legacy Sports Park, the 320-acre sports complex in southeast Mesa that ran into financial trouble earlier this year, officially has a new name.

3 hours ago

File photo of the copper dome at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Senate Republicans release majority plan for 2024 legislative session

Arizona Senate Republicans released their 2024 plan as they look ahead to their second legislative session with a Democrat as governor.

4 hours ago

Fentanyl pills in bags....

KTAR.com

Arizona man pleads guilty to intent to distribute 115 pounds of fentanyl pills

An Arizona man pleaded guilty to fentanyl-related charges after he attempted to smuggle the drugs into the country last month.

6 hours ago

Mugshot of Anthony Jason Garcia, the suspect in the Nov. 28, 2023, shooting death of 17-year-old Ja...

KTAR.com

17-year-old suspect faces murder charge in adult court for San Tan Valley shooting

A teenage boy has been charged with murder in adult court for the shooting death of 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins in San Tan Valley.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Gov. Hobbs sending National Guard to southern Arizona to deal with border issues