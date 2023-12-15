PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order Friday to send the National Guard to southern Arizona to assist with border efforts.

National Guard members will be stationed at multiple locations, including near the closed Lukeville Port of Entry and the San Miguel crossing.

Hobbs blasted the Biden administration for its inaction at the southern border, including in Lukeville, where the port of entry has been closed since Dec. 4 to deal with a surge of illegal crossings.

“Yet again, the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe,” Hobbs said in a press release. “With this executive order, I am taking action where the federal government won’t.”

National Guard members will assist the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement.

They will deal with enforcement activities such as fentanyl interdiction, analytical support and human trafficking enforcement efforts.

Hobbs said the goal is to reopen the Lukeville Port of Entry as soon as possible, although no timeline is known.

“Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants and maintain a secure, orderly and humane border,” Hobbs said.

“Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona’s border.”

