PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested earlier in the week for allegedly threatening three residents, including children, inside their home with a gun, authorities said.

Brandon Yager, 36, of Prescott Valley, was booked into jail on six felony charges, including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

There was also an active warrant for Yager, and he faces a dozen additional misdemeanors, YCSO said.

An investigation revealed Yager went to a home in Coyote Springs, east of Prescott, at about 11 p.m. Monday and took a vehicle, which was later found damaged a short distance away, deputies said.

He returned to the home and threatened the three people inside, which included a 10-year-old boy and a teenage girl, with a gun and took another vehicle, deputies said.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they eventually found Yager in the yard and took him into custody without incident.

Authorities said a gun was also found in the yard.

