PHOENIX — Round1 Bowling & Arcade/Spo-cha is opening its first metro Phoenix entertainment center at a West Valley mall on Saturday.

In addition to bowling lanes and arcade games, the multilevel venue is bringing billiards, karaoke, sports activities and more to Arrowhead Towne Center at 75th Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale. Round1 Bowling & Arcade/Spo-cha (short for sports challenge) is located on the southeast side of the mall, near Macy’s.

The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, and the first 300 guest in line will receive a T-shirt and tote bag.

What are the hours for Round1 Bowling & Arcade/Spo-cha in Glendale?

The 82,000-square-foot entertainment center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

The new Round1 Bowling & Arcade/Spo-cha features eight bowling lanes, four party/karaoke rooms, exclusive Japanese arcade games, more than 100 crane and redemption games, batting cages, basketball courts, trampolines and roller skating.

The venue also has a bar and serves up fast-casual food. The menu includes pizza, chicken tenders, wings, salads and ice cream.

The first 100 food customers on Saturday will get a free Calpico beverage and sticker.

