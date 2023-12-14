PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was closed in north Phoenix on Thursday afternoon for about an hour for a law enforcement situation, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Pinnacle Peak Road at about 3 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

At 4 p.m., ADOT announced that all lanes had been reopened.

The closure stemmed from a confrontation which included several shots fired in the area of I-17 and the Happy Valley Road underpass. The confrontation started in the parking lot of a nearby shopping area on the southeast side of the freeway, Phoenix Police said.

The altercation led to one vehicle following another to the underpass. There, one vehicle fired several shots into the other vehicle and drove off, police said.

No one was struck by any of the shots, but the suspect who fired is outstanding.

The southbound lanes weren’t affected.

