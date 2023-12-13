Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man found dead in Phoenix over weekend was victim of homicide, police say

Dec 13, 2023, 3:00 PM

A man was found dead in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. The death has been ruled a homicide.

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The death of a man whose body was found in Phoenix over the weekend was ruled a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call about a body in the area of 33rd and Peoria avenues around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The found 46-year-old Christian Brobeck, with obvious signs of trauma.

“The Office of the Medical Examiner took possession of the remains and have since conducted the related autopsy. This exam resulted in the death being ruled a homicide,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

