Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Dec 12, 2023, 3:02 PM

Truck involved in fatal hit-and-run...

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are looking for a four-door white truck which fled the scene of a collision which left a motorcyclist dead. (MCSO photo)

(MCSO photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Detectives are seeking help from the public in finding a suspect accused in a fatal hit-and-run, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on Dec. 10 around 1 p.m. on Cave Creek Road at Pima Road in Carefree. A 27-year-old motorcyclist, later identified as David Hadrich, was killed in the accident.

Detectives believe the suspect’s car is either a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra from 2015-19. The truck is white with four doors.

Evidence at the crash site suggests there should be damage to the front of the truck, possibly the bumper, grill, hood and windshield.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (602) 876-1011 or the tips line at (602) 876-8477. The reference number is IR23-031561.

