PHOENIX — Detectives are seeking help from the public in finding a suspect accused in a fatal hit-and-run, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on Dec. 10 around 1 p.m. on Cave Creek Road at Pima Road in Carefree. A 27-year-old motorcyclist, later identified as David Hadrich, was killed in the accident.

Detectives believe the suspect’s car is either a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra from 2015-19. The truck is white with four doors.

Evidence at the crash site suggests there should be damage to the front of the truck, possibly the bumper, grill, hood and windshield.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (602) 876-1011 or the tips line at (602) 876-8477. The reference number is IR23-031561.

