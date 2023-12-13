Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler enters agreement to provide 3 districts with school resource officers

Dec 13, 2023, 4:15 AM

Chandler will provide school resource officers in three districts after an agreement was approved l...

Chandler will provide school resource officers in three districts after an agreement was approved last week. (Chandler Police Photo)

(Chandler Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Chandler will provide school resource officers in three districts after an agreement was approved last week.

The districts of Chandler Unified, Kyrene and Mesa will have SROs through June 2026 at public high schools and middle schools as a result.

The officers will be Chandler Police Department employees.

Arizona Department of Education school safety program grants will cover most of the costs of the SROs, with the rest being split evenly between the city and school districts.

Where will the school resource officers be stationed?

Nine of the officers will go to Chandler Unified.

Arizona College Prep, Basha, Chandler and Hamilton will be the high schools that get an SRO. Arizona College Prep Middle School and Anderson, Bogle, Santan and Willis junior high schools will also receive an officer.

Kyrene will receive a pair of officers, at Aprende and Pueblo middle schools.

Mesa’s Summit Academy will get the final officer.

