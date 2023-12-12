Close
9 Republicans, 7 Democrats qualify for Arizona’s 2024 Presidential Preference Election ballot

Dec 12, 2023, 10:00 AM

Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, shown during an Oct. 22, 2020, debate, are among the candidates who qualified to appear on the ballot for Arizona's 2024 Presidential Preference Election. (File Photos by Brendan Smialowski and Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Sixteen candidates — nine Republicans and seven Democrats — qualified to appear on the ballot for Arizona’s 2024 Presidential Preference Election.

Here are the presidential hopefuls who met the 5 p.m. Monday filing deadline, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office:

Republicans

  • Ryan L. Binkley
  • John Anthony Castro
  • Chris Christie
  • Ron DeSantis
  • Nikki Haley
  • Asa Hutchinson
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • David Stuckenberg
  • Donald J. Trump

Democrats

  • Joseph R. Biden Jr.
  • Gabriel Cornejo
  • Frankie Lozada
  • Stephen Lyons
  • Jason Palmer
  • Dean Phillips
  • Marianne Williamson

When is Arizona’s 2024 Presidential Preference Election?

Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election (PPE) is set for March 19. The eligibility requirements for voting in the PPE are different than for the primary election, which covers all other offices and will be held Aug. 6.

Voters must be registered as either Democrat or Republican to cast a ballot in the PPE. The deadline to register, or change affiliation, and be eligible to vote in the PPE is Feb. 20.

Unlike in the PPE, independents can vote in Arizona’s primary without changing their registration status by requesting a ballot for the party of their choice from their county recorder’s office.

Voters can check their registration status on the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office web portal and update their information, if necessary, at Service Arizona.

