PHOENIX — Sixteen candidates — nine Republicans and seven Democrats — qualified to appear on the ballot for Arizona’s 2024 Presidential Preference Election.

Here are the presidential hopefuls who met the 5 p.m. Monday filing deadline, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office:

Republicans

Ryan L. Binkley

John Anthony Castro

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

Democrats

Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Stephen Lyons

Jason Palmer

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

When is Arizona’s 2024 Presidential Preference Election?

Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election (PPE) is set for March 19. The eligibility requirements for voting in the PPE are different than for the primary election, which covers all other offices and will be held Aug. 6.

Voters must be registered as either Democrat or Republican to cast a ballot in the PPE. The deadline to register, or change affiliation, and be eligible to vote in the PPE is Feb. 20.

Unlike in the PPE, independents can vote in Arizona’s primary without changing their registration status by requesting a ballot for the party of their choice from their county recorder’s office.

Voters can check their registration status on the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office web portal and update their information, if necessary, at Service Arizona.

