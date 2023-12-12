Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Missing Phoenix man killed in rollover crash in remote West Valley area

Dec 12, 2023, 8:47 AM | Updated: 12:37 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Face photo of missing man who is subject of silver alert in Phoenix. Full body photo of a missing Phoenix man. Vehicle that missing Phoenix man drives.

PHOENIX — A missing Phoenix man was killed in a rollover wreck in the West Valley on Tuesday, authorities said.

Bradley Bonnett, 69, was involved in a single-vehicle crash in a remote area near Bullard Avenue and Patterson Road in Goodyear.

Crews from the Goodyear Fire Department and Arizona Fire and Medical Authority responded and found the vehicle on its side.

They extracted Bonnett from the wreckage and transported him by ambulance to a trauma center, where he died of his injuries, Goodyear officials said.

The crash was reported shortly after authorities issued a Silver Alert for Bonnett.

RELATED STORIES

He had last been seen Monday at his home near Dunlap and Central avenues, about 50 miles from the crash site.

He was believed to suffer from a condition that could make him confused and forgetful, and his family was concerned about his safety.

The Goodyear Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A two-panel image shows Metallica in concert and a screenshot of Desert Mountain High School's entr...

Kevin Stone

Valley marching band reaches finals of Metallica’s ‘For Whom the Band Tolls!’ competition

Scottsdale's Desert Mountain High School was selected as a finalist in Metallica's "For Whom the Band Tolls!" marching band contest.

38 minutes ago

photo of Mohamed Abdelrahman...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man who committed arson for insurance money sentenced

A Phoenix man was sentenced last month after he committed arson to collect insurance money, officials said.

2 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, are shown during an Oct. 22, 2020, de...

Kevin Stone

9 Republicans, 7 Democrats qualify for Arizona’s 2024 Presidential Preference Election ballot

Sixteen candidates -- nine Republicans and seven Democrats -- qualified to appear on the ballot for Arizona's 2024 Presidential Preference Election.

3 hours ago

File photo of a coyote on a roadway. Three people were bitten by coyotes in Phoenix between Dec. 9 ...

KTAR.com

Wildlife officials on alert after 3 people bitten by coyotes in north Phoenix

Three people were bitten by coyotes recently in separate incidents in the same area of north Phoenix, wildlife officials said.

5 hours ago

image shows flames stemming from plane shortly after crash in northwestern Arizona....

KTAR.com

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in northwestern Arizona

A pilot was killed over the weekend after a small plane crashed in northwestern Arizona, authorities said.

6 hours ago

file photo of police car at night near caution tape...

KTAR.com

No suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in east Phoenix

A man died over the weekend after he was stabbed in east Phoenix, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Missing Phoenix man killed in rollover crash in remote West Valley area