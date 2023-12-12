PHOENIX — A missing Phoenix man was killed in a rollover wreck in the West Valley on Tuesday, authorities said.

Bradley Bonnett, 69, was involved in a single-vehicle crash in a remote area near Bullard Avenue and Patterson Road in Goodyear.

Crews from the Goodyear Fire Department and Arizona Fire and Medical Authority responded and found the vehicle on its side.

They extracted Bonnett from the wreckage and transported him by ambulance to a trauma center, where he died of his injuries, Goodyear officials said.

The crash was reported shortly after authorities issued a Silver Alert for Bonnett.

He had last been seen Monday at his home near Dunlap and Central avenues, about 50 miles from the crash site.

He was believed to suffer from a condition that could make him confused and forgetful, and his family was concerned about his safety.

The Goodyear Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

