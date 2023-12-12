No suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in east Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man died over the weekend after he was stabbed in east Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to an area near McDowell Road and 32nd Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Amador Vasquez with at leas one stab wound, police said.

Vasquez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.