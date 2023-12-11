Close
2nd pedestrian struck, killed in separate incident on EB Interstate 10 in Phoenix

Dec 11, 2023, 3:35 PM

A second pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Broadway Cu...

A second pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Broadway Curve in Phoenix on Dec. 11, 2023. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A second pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Broadway Curve in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

The second incident occurred around 1 p.m. when a man was running through traffic on the freeway near 40th Street, Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said in an email to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The man, who attempted to enter a vehicle at one point, was eventually struck by a semi truck, Graves said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred less than seven hours after another pedestrian was hit and killed near that stretch of eastbound I-10.

A female victim was walking in a construction zone near 48th Street — about a mile away from the second scene — around 6:20 a.m., while it was still dark out, when she was hit by three vehicles, DPS said.

The woman, who was not a construction worker, may have been impaired, according to DPS.

Both crashes caused significant backups for drivers headed eastbound on I-10.

