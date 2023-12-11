PHOENIX — A second pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Broadway Curve in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

The second incident occurred around 1 p.m. when a man was running through traffic on the freeway near 40th Street, Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said in an email to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The man, who attempted to enter a vehicle at one point, was eventually struck by a semi truck, Graves said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

FYI: There's a delay near this crash; please be prepared to slow down. pic.twitter.com/VeUD4wynK3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 11, 2023

The incident occurred less than seven hours after another pedestrian was hit and killed near that stretch of eastbound I-10.

A female victim was walking in a construction zone near 48th Street — about a mile away from the second scene — around 6:20 a.m., while it was still dark out, when she was hit by three vehicles, DPS said.

The woman, who was not a construction worker, may have been impaired, according to DPS.

Both crashes caused significant backups for drivers headed eastbound on I-10.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.