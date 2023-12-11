PHOENIX — An 86-year-old Mesa woman was found dead in a desert area almost a month after she went missing, authorities said Monday.

The body of Carol Norrs was found in the desert of the Gila River Indian Community, according to the Mesa Police Department. No foul play was suspected, according to police.

Norrs was reported missing Nov. 20. A friend attempted to call her for days before going to her house, which was unoccupied.

Norrs’ vehicle was found about a mile away from her last known stop, a Chevron gas station in Laveen, on Nov. 18.

Two days later, a missing person’s reported was filed for Norrs.

Authorities conducted several searches in the area in the following weeks, but weren’t able to locate Norrs’ body until Monday.

No other information was available.

