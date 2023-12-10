PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Safety issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old James Osgood on Sunday.

Osgood was last seen in the area of 75th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix, driving his gray 2014 Mazda CX5 with Arizona license plate BCA6961.

He’s a 6-foot-1, 180-pound white male who is bald with brown eyes.

His family is concerned for his safety because he can be confused and forgetful. They fear he may be lost and unable to find his way home, according to Arizona DPS.

Anyone having information regarding Osgood’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-2121 or after-hours at (602) 262-6151.

