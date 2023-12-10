Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police identify teen boy who died after shooting in central Phoenix

Dec 10, 2023, 10:22 AM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A teenage boy who was shot and later died in central Phoenix on Saturday afternoon has been identified, according to Phoenix Police.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road at around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Phoenix police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 16-year-old Lucius Holman Jr. who had been shot.

Holman was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

RELATED STORIES

Police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) to provide an anonymous tip. A reward will be given for information leading to an arrest.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Solar panels...

Damon Allred

Gila River Indian Community to receive solar panels over canals

The Biden-Harris Administration will give $5.65 million to construct and install solar panels over the Casa Blanca Canal.

6 hours ago

Artist rendering of the upcoming Taco Viva restaurant in Phoenix. (Aline Architecture)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Real estate investor to open drive-thru Taco Viva restaurant in Phoenix

Taco Viva, a new restaurant founded by the managing director of a Scottsdale real estate investment firm, is set to open in early 2024.

7 hours ago

(Facebook Photo)...

Associated Press

Pilot killed in small plane crash near Eloy Municipal Airport

A pilot has been killed in a small plane crash in a vacant lot near Eloy Municipal Airport, about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson, police said.

17 hours ago

Firebird Motorsports Park....

KTAR.com

Chandler racing complex renamed Firebird Motorsports Park

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler has a new name -- Firebird Motorsports Park.

19 hours ago

Pamela Andrews...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 68-year-old woman located

The Mesa Police Department canceled a Silver Alert on Saturday after locating Pamela Andrew, the Arizona Department of Safety says.

19 hours ago

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 81-year-old found dead

John Saler, an 81-year-old who went missing in Tonopah on Wednesday, was found deceased, authorities said Saturday.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Police identify teen boy who died after shooting in central Phoenix