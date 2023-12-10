Police identify teen boy who died after shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy who was shot and later died in central Phoenix on Saturday afternoon has been identified, according to Phoenix Police.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road at around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Phoenix police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 16-year-old Lucius Holman Jr. who had been shot.

Holman was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) to provide an anonymous tip. A reward will be given for information leading to an arrest.

