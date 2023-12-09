New Head Start early education center set to open in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Southwest Human Development will host an open house for a new Head Start early education center in Phoenix next week.

The event, scheduled for 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, will provide a first look at the campus located at 2702 E. Osborn Rd.

“We’re delighted to be opening this new location,” Mindy Zapata, the director of Early Head Start and Head Start at Southwest Human Development, said in a press release.

“We’re really seeing how fundamental these programs have been for underserved families throughout our community to receive the support they need.”

The new campus will serve 34 income-eligible children and their families.

Southwest Human Development is a nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development with more than 40 comprehensive programs that focus on young children— ages birth to five years old — and their families.

Founded in 1981, Southwest Human Development serves 135,000 children and families each year.

Families interested in enrolling at the new campus, or at any Southwest Human Development location, can do so online.

