Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New Head Start early education center set to open in Phoenix

Dec 9, 2023, 2:00 PM

Southwest Human Development...

(Photo provided by The Media Push.)

(Photo provided by The Media Push.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Southwest Human Development will host an open house for a new Head Start early education center in Phoenix next week.

The event, scheduled for 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, will provide a first look at the campus located at 2702 E. Osborn Rd.

“We’re delighted to be opening this new location,” Mindy Zapata, the director of Early Head Start and Head Start at Southwest Human Development, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“We’re really seeing how fundamental these programs have been for underserved families throughout our community to receive the support they need.”

The new campus will serve 34 income-eligible children and their families.

Southwest Human Development is a nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development with more than 40 comprehensive programs that focus on young children— ages birth to five years old — and their families.

Founded in 1981, Southwest Human Development serves 135,000 children and families each year.

Families interested in enrolling at the new campus, or at any Southwest Human Development location, can do so online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 81-year-old found dead

John Saler, an 81-year-old who went missing in Tonopah on Wednesday, was found deceased, authorities said Saturday.

1 hour ago

caution tape...

KTAR.com

Woman charged with murdering her husband in west Valley home

A woman is behind bars for allegedly murdering her husband in their west Valley home, according to police.

5 hours ago

(Twitter Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating deadly shooting near ASU West campus

Police are investigating an incident in Glendale that left one man dead and another man hospitalized on Friday night.

7 hours ago

Leslie Kerekes...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman with dementia canceled

A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman with dementia last seen on Friday, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Dutch Bros....

Damon Allred

Diversified Partners to break ground on The Shops in Glendale

The Shops, which will include a new Dutch Bros., is set to break ground on its Glendale development on Monday morning.

10 hours ago

Photo of the new Fazoli's scheduled to open in Mesa, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Fazoli’s set to open first street-side location since returning to Phoenix market

Italian fast-casual restaurant Fazoli's is set to debut its first street-side location since returning to the metro Phoenix market.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

New Head Start early education center set to open in Phoenix