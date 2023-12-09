Diversified Partners to break ground on The Shops in Glendale

The Shops, which will include a new Dutch Bros., is set to break ground on its four-pad, near-four-acre development on the corner of 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Monday morning.

Diversified Partners, who developed The Shops in conjunction with NRM Group and Foursite Development, is spending $100 million investing in commercial real estate throughout Glendale, and this is their next venture.

In addition to Dutch Bros. Coffee, it will feature Cali Tacos Restaurant as well as BeBa Nails & Spa. The development is located just 2.6 miles east of State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The groundbreaking is free and open for the public to attend, and refreshments will be provided. The event takes place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at 7501 W Bethany Home Road.

