PHOENIX — Italian fast-casual restaurant Fazoli’s is set to debut its first street-side location since returning to the metro Phoenix market.

Arizona restaurant group Kind Hospitality will open its second Valley Fazoli’s on Tuesday in the Mesa Riverview shopping center at Bass Pro Drive and Dobson Road. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday.

The Kentucky-based chain announced an area development agreement with Kind Hospitality in March 2022.

What is the timeline for Fazoli’s return to metro Phoenix?

The plan called for nine Fazoli’s to launch in metro Phoenix by the end of 2024.

The first location opened in Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in February of this year.

Fazoli’s previously had multiple local locations, but the last one closed in 2008, according to the Phoenix Business Journal. A potential comeback was reported in 2015, but it never materialized.

What’s on the menu at Fazoli’s?

The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of pasta dishes, along with breadsticks, pizza, chicken wings, subs, salads and desserts.

Gluten-friendly, keto and low-carb options are also offered.

“We’re so excited to bring this concept back to Arizona, to grow it throughout the Valley and to introduce diners to the Fazoli’s experience,” Nava Singam, owner and CEO of Kind Hospitality, said in a press release.

