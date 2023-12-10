Security warning: Scammers are calling you with holiday tactics

‘Tis the season for eggnog, twinkly lights and a whole lot of scams. Cybercriminals make a killing over the holiday season — just think about how often we pull out our credit cards.

The best way to stay safe is to know their tricks. I’ve got the inside scoop on phone scams tricking people out of money and info right now.

YouMail just issued an important warning about a new wave of robocalls pretending to be from big names like Amazon, Apple, Visa and Chase Bank. They’re trying to freak you out about bogus purchases and get you to spill your personal info.

You get a call that sounds like it’s from Amazon. A robotic voice says something like, “Hello, this is an automated message from Amazon. Your card has been charged $2,253 for the purchase of an Apple MacBook Pro with Order ID #312106. If you did not place this order and would like to speak to one of our representatives, please press ‘1’ or please call back.”

If you fall for it, scammers try to hijack your credit card, Amazon or bank account to steal as much money as possible from you.

Amazon’s been battling this, shutting down 15,000 phone numbers! But the calls keep coming — and given how many of us use Amazon, odds are they’ll hit an actual customer.

Pro tip: If you want to talk to a real person at Amazon, don’t Google the number. Odds are, it’ll be a scam. Here’s the secret phone number to call Amazon’s customer service: 1-888-280-4331.

It’s not just Amazon

Scammers also pretend to be from subscription services like NortonLifeLock or McAfee, talking about pricey renewals. Here’s one example: “If you have not authorized this charge, you have 48 hours to cancel and get an instant refund of your annual subscription. Please press ‘1’ or call our Customer Care.”

They mix these calls with emails, leading to different callback numbers they change regularly. It’s like a game of scam whack-a-mole.

They’re pretending to be your bank, too

Calls claiming to be from Visa or Chase Bank about suspicious charges on your cards are also part of the scam package. These calls are convincing because they use well-known brands to lure you in.

And if you’re using Live Voicemail on your iPhone, seeing these messages transcribed can really push the panic button.

Your safety checklist

Knowing is half the battle. You’re already on your way. Here’s what to remember:

Let unknown calls go to voicemail: Don’t pick up if you don’t recognize the number.

Don’t pick up if you don’t recognize the number. Verify through official channels: If a call worries you, contact the company using a number from its official website. In the case of your bank, the number on your credit or debit card is a safe bet.

If a call worries you, contact the company using a number from its official website. In the case of your bank, the number on your credit or debit card is a safe bet. Search for the number: YouMail is a solid place to type in a number and see if others have reported spammy calls.

YouMail is a solid place to type in a number and see if others have reported spammy calls. Keep your info close to the vest: No matter how urgent it seems, never give out your details over the phone. If Chase or Amazon is calling, they already know your account number.

No matter how urgent it seems, never give out your details over the phone. If Chase or Amazon is calling, they already know your account number. Slow down: Scammers create a false sense of urgency. Take a breath and think before you act.

Stay sharp and don’t let these scammers ruin your day! Do me a favor and pass this along to someone in your life.

