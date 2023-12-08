Close
Transportation officials to expand commercial truck parking along Arizona interstates

Dec 7, 2023, 8:00 PM

ADOT plans to expand commercial truck parking along interstates. (Pexels photo)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — State transportation officials have put together a plan to expand parking at existing rest areas and to add new facilities to address the growing need for the service.

The Arizona Department of Transportation wants to construct 846 truck parking spaces in 10 locations along interstates in areas with the greatest needs.

Three new facilities would be constructed and would provide parking only for commercial trucks.

Where are the most critical parking locations?

The plan recommends first adding parking to three critical locations: Burnt Wells, Meteor Crater and a new safe lot near Willcox. About $32 million in funding is available through the National Highway Freight Program.

  • I-10 Burnt Wells Rest Area near Tonopah for 103 spaces.
  • I-40 Meteor Crater Rest Area near Winslow for 140 spaces.
  • A new I-10/State Route 186 safe lot just west of Willcox for 127 spaces.

Will there be additional parking locations in the future?

Parking at the additional seven locations below could be added as ADOT seeks future funding:

  • I-40 Crazy Creek, a new safe lot about 35 miles east of Holbrook, 176 spaces
  • I-10 Ehrenberg Rest Area, 51 spaces
  • I-10 San Simon Rest Area, 80 spaces
  • I-10 Bouse Wash Rest Area, 55 spaces
  • I-40 Seligman, a new safe lot, 72 spaces
  • I-10 Sacaton Rest Area, 20 spaces
  • I-8 Mohawk Rest Area, 22 spaces

What about the current projects at rest areas?

The added parking would be in addition to $18 million in current projects that are expanding parking at five rest areas, also funded by the National Highway Freight Program.

  • I-40 Haviland Rest Area
  • I-40 Parks Rest Area
  • I-17 Christensen Rest Area
  • I-17 McGuireville Rest Area
  • I-17 Sunset Point Rest Area

