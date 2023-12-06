PHOENIX — The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest added internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer Kygo as the headliner for the February festival’s final night.

Kygo will be performing at Birds Nest on Feb. 10 for the third time in five years, having appeared in 2020 and 2022. He’ll be joined by special guest Sam Feldt.

HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, Dierks Bentley and Duran Duran are the headliners leading up to Kygo’s final night at the festival, which takes place in correspondence with the WM Phoenix Open.

“We’re extremely excited to bring back one of the (festival’s) most electric and popular artists,” said 2024 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman George Thimsen. “Kygo is nothing short of a superstar and we can’t wait to welcome him back to center stage Saturday night to close out what will be an epic four nights of music.”

The Norwegian-born Kygo has amassed 23 billion cumulative streams across his discography, breaking numerous streaming records. He released his fourth studio album “Thrill Of The Chase” in November, which is already approaching one billion streams on its own.

Some of his most-played songs include the multi-platinum “It Ain’t Me” with Selena Gomez and a remix of Whitney Houston’s cover of “Higher Love.”

Feldt, a platinum-selling DJ in his own right, has collaborated with Kygo in the past with “How Many Tears” and has his own Whitney Houston remix, “Don’t Cry For Me.”

Tickets for the Saturday finale go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available here. Limited tickets are still available for the earlier three nights as well.

