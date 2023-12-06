Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Kygo to headline final night of Coors Light Birds Nest in February at WM Phoenix Open

Dec 6, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:38 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Prolific DJ Kygo was announced as the headliner for the final night at 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Darren Dzienciol) Legendary band Duran Duran is slated to headline Friday night at 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Country artist Dierks Bentley will headline Thursday night at 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Hardy is one of two headliners on Wednesday night at 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Bailey Zimmerman is another headliner for Wednesday night at 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

PHOENIX — The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest added internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer Kygo as the headliner for the February festival’s final night.

Kygo will be performing at Birds Nest on Feb. 10 for the third time in five years, having appeared in 2020 and 2022. He’ll be joined by special guest Sam Feldt.

HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, Dierks Bentley and Duran Duran are the headliners leading up to Kygo’s final night at the festival, which takes place in correspondence with the WM Phoenix Open.

“We’re extremely excited to bring back one of the (festival’s) most electric and popular artists,” said 2024 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman George Thimsen. “Kygo is nothing short of a superstar and we can’t wait to welcome him back to center stage Saturday night to close out what will be an epic four nights of music.”

RELATED STORIES

The Norwegian-born Kygo has amassed 23 billion cumulative streams across his discography, breaking numerous streaming records. He released his fourth studio album “Thrill Of The Chase” in November, which is already approaching one billion streams on its own.

Some of his most-played songs include the multi-platinum “It Ain’t Me” with Selena Gomez and a remix of Whitney Houston’s cover of “Higher Love.”

Feldt, a platinum-selling DJ in his own right, has collaborated with Kygo in the past with “How Many Tears” and has his own Whitney Houston remix, “Don’t Cry For Me.”

Tickets for the Saturday finale go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available here. Limited tickets are still available for the earlier three nights as well.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Progress on the Moores Gulch bridge north of Phoenix is a milestone in the Interstate 17 Improvemen...

David Veenstra

Traffic shift at bridge north of Phoenix marks milestone in I-17 Improvement Project

Part of a new bridge north of Phoenix recently opened, marking a milestone for the Interstate 17 Improvement Project.

17 minutes ago

Stock image of pool water. A 1½-year-old boy died Monday, Dec. 4, after climbing through a dog doo...

KTAR.com

Child climbed through dog door before drowning in Gilbert pool, police say

A 1½-year-old boy died Monday after climbing through a dog door and drowning in a backyard pool in Gilbert, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon and FBI representative Nitiana Mann...

Associated Press

Arizona man accused of inciting ‘religiously motivated’ attack that left 6 dead in Australia

An Arizona man has been charged over online comments that allegedly incited an attack in Australia in which six people died last year.

2 hours ago

Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters...

Heidi Hommel

Dutch semiconductor company ASM announces $320 million investment in Scottsdale

Dutch semiconductor equipment company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale.

4 hours ago

A U.S. Border Patrol agent counts immigrants after they spent the night in the desert on December 0...

KTAR.com

Community activist believes closure of Lukeville Port of Entry could result in border town deaths

A community activist who works with border towns believes there could be deaths if the Lukeville Port of Entry in Arizona doesn't reopen soon.

4 hours ago

Phoenix Police has released video of a shooting where a suspect fired at an officer following a sto...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police release video in shooting of man who fired at officer

The Phoenix Police Department has released video of a shooting where a suspect fired at an officer following a stop.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Kygo to headline final night of Coors Light Birds Nest in February at WM Phoenix Open