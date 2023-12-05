Close
GCU Arena to be renamed Global Credit Union Arena following rights partnership

Dec 5, 2023, 12:14 PM

Global Credit Union Arena at GCU...

GCU Arena to be renamed Global Credit Union Arena. (GCU PR photo)

(GCU PR photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Grand Canyon University has agreed to a rights partnership that will rename its basketball facility to Global Credit Union Arena.

Because of the identical initials, it may still be referred to as GCU Arena when the renaming becomes official as the Lopes’ men’s basketball team hosts 2023 NCAA runner-ups San Diego State Tuesday night.

“Global Credit Union is so proud to partner with Grand Canyon University,” said Global President and CEO Geoff Lundfelt. “Our institutions have more in common than just our initials. We’re both 75 years old, we both are committed to the long-term well-being of everyone we connect with, and we’re both motivated by a desire to lift up our communities by helping others wherever we can.”

GCU men’s basketball reached Division I status a decade ago, and reached the NCAA Tournament in two of their last three seasons under head coach Bryce Drew. In both instances, the Lopes suffered first round losses by single-digits to top-three seeds, Iowa and Gonzaga respectively.

“Global Credit Union is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the country and has rapidly expanded its footprint here in the Valley,” said Grand Canyon President Brian Mueller. “As one of the fastest growing universities in the country, we are proud to embrace them as part of the GCU family.”

GCU is 6-1 to start the season entering Tuesday’s matchup against SDSU, led by newly-named WAC Player of the Week Tyon Grant-Foster, who currently ranks top-10 in scoring nationally.

Global Credit Union is sponsoring a light show during the Purple Pregame Party, providing free white shirts to all who attend, coinciding with a “white-out” for the student section, nicknamed the Havocs.

The game is sold out, but students and families without a ticket can attend a watch party outside the arena, which will feature the GCU Spirit team, free food from Raising Cane’s, giveaways and more.

The anticipated matchup begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

