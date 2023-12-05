PHOENIX — The Hale Centre Theatre is opening a music venue next month, bringing another entertainment option to downtown Gilbert.

The Hale Concert Hall will seat 155 guests at the renovated studio space next to the theater on Page Avenue near Ash Street, just west of Gilbert Road in the East Valley suburb’s Heritage District.

While the Hale’s theater presents plays and musicals in the round, the concert venue will have seating on three sides, with a stage on the fourth side.

Eight shows, mostly tributes to a variety of popular artists, have been lined for the Hale Concert Hall.

Each show runs for multiple dates, with all performances on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Here’s the first round of Hale Concert Hall shows scheduled for 2024:

Tickets for all Hale concerts and plays are available on the venue’s website.

