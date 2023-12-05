Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Hale Centre Theatre opening concert hall in downtown Gilbert in 2024

Dec 5, 2023, 10:06 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

A rendering shows the exterior of the Hale Concert Hall, which is set to open in January 2024 next to the Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert, Arizona. A rendering shows the interior of the Hale Concert Hall, which is set to open in January 2024 next to the Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert, Arizona. An aerial rendering shows the Hale Concert Hall next to the Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert, Arizona.

PHOENIX — The Hale Centre Theatre is opening a music venue next month, bringing another entertainment option to downtown Gilbert.

The Hale Concert Hall will seat 155 guests at the renovated studio space next to the theater on Page Avenue near Ash Street, just west of Gilbert Road in the East Valley suburb’s Heritage District.

While the Hale’s theater presents plays and musicals in the round, the concert venue will have seating on three sides, with a stage on the fourth side.

Eight shows, mostly tributes to a variety of popular artists, have been lined for the Hale Concert Hall.

RELATED STORIES

Each show runs for multiple dates, with all performances on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Here’s the first round of Hale Concert Hall shows scheduled for 2024:

Tickets for all Hale concerts and plays are available on the venue’s website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

caution tape across police car...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Phoenix

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle in Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

57 minutes ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department logo. A 58-year-old man suffered "a medical episode" whil...

KTAR.com

Man dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ while in Phoenix Police custody

A 58-year-old man died last week after suffering "a medical episode" while in Phoenix Police custody.

4 hours ago

File phot of a Phoenix Fire truck at night. Seven people were hospitalized after a collision near M...

KTAR.com

7 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle collision in west Phoenix

Seven people were hospitalized, including one in extremely critical condition, after a collision in west Phoenix on Monday evening.

5 hours ago

The Children’s Equity Project Executive Director Dr. Shantel Meek talks before a crowd. (​Balin...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Early care and education system underserving kids in Arizona, report says

A new report has found Arizona's early care and education (ECE) system is underserving kids, especially those from marginalized communities.

8 hours ago

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks at a press conference on the midterm elections on Nov. ...

Danny Shapiro

Maricopa County Sheriff Penzone says he’s moving on at right time, proud to rehab agency

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is entering his final month leading an agency he says he is proud to have turned around following the departure of his predecessor.

8 hours ago

Phase Three is now underway for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project after two-and-...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project enters Phase 3

Phase three is now underway for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project after two-and-a-half years since the project began.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Hale Centre Theatre opening concert hall in downtown Gilbert in 2024