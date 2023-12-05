Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ while in Phoenix Police custody

Dec 5, 2023, 8:00 AM

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department logo. A 58-year-old man suffered "a medical episode" whil...

A 58-year-old man suffered "a medical episode" while in Phoenix Police custody on Nov. 29, 2023, and died at a hospital the next day. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 58-year-old man died last week after suffering “a medical episode” while in Phoenix Police custody, authorities said Monday.

Benjamin Austin was arrested Wednesday and taken to police headquarters at 620 W. Washington Street for questioning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

“About 30 minutes later, Austin suffered a medical episode while in the interview room,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a media advisory. “Detectives administered medical aid while the Phoenix Fire Department responded to evaluate Austin’s condition.”

Fire personnel took Austin to a hospital, where he died Thursday night.

RELATED STORIES

Police detectives are handling the death investigation.

The department said it will release a critical incident briefing video about the case within 14 days.

No other information was made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File phot of a Phoenix Fire truck at night. Seven people were hospitalized after a collision near M...

KTAR.com

7 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle collision in west Phoenix

Seven people were hospitalized, including one in extremely critical condition, after a collision in west Phoenix on Monday evening.

48 minutes ago

The Children’s Equity Project Executive Director Dr. Shantel Meek talks before a crowd. (​Balin...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Early care and education system underserving kids in Arizona, report says

A new report has found Arizona's early care and education (ECE) system is undeserving kids, especially those from marginalized communities.

3 hours ago

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks at a press conference on the midterm elections on Nov. ...

Danny Shapiro

Maricopa County Sheriff Penzone says he’s moving on at right time, proud to rehab agency

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is entering his final month leading an agency he says he is proud to have turned around following the departure of his predecessor.

4 hours ago

Phase Three is now underway for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project after two-and-...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project enters Phase 3

Phase three is now underway for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project after two-and-a-half years since the project began.

4 hours ago

A table at Kembara, which is set to open Dec. 7, 2023, at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort....

KTAR.com

New restaurant Kembara opening at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort

A new restaurant from acclaimed chef Angelo Sosa is coming to the Valley. Kembara will be housed at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge.

4 hours ago

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has settled with an air conditioning company that was making ...

KTAR.com

Arizona settles with air conditioning company over illegal telemarketing calls

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has settled with an air conditioning company that was making illegal telemarketing calls for four years.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Man dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ while in Phoenix Police custody