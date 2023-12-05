PHOENIX — A 58-year-old man died last week after suffering “a medical episode” while in Phoenix Police custody, authorities said Monday.

Benjamin Austin was arrested Wednesday and taken to police headquarters at 620 W. Washington Street for questioning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

“About 30 minutes later, Austin suffered a medical episode while in the interview room,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a media advisory. “Detectives administered medical aid while the Phoenix Fire Department responded to evaluate Austin’s condition.”

Fire personnel took Austin to a hospital, where he died Thursday night.

Police detectives are handling the death investigation.

The department said it will release a critical incident briefing video about the case within 14 days.

No other information was made available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.