7 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle collision in west Phoenix
Dec 5, 2023, 7:13 AM | Updated: 7:34 am
(Phoenix Fire Department File Photo)
PHOENIX — Seven people were hospitalized, including one in extremely critical condition, after a collision in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.
Crews extracted two patients after two vehicles collided near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue just after 5:30 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.
A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Three people were transported in critical condition: a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and a girl whose age wasn’t provided.
Three other patients were listed in stable condition: a woman in her 30s, a teenage girl and a boy whose age wasn’t provided.
Phoenix Police Department investigators were working to determine what caused the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
