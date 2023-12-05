Close
ARIZONA NEWS

7 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle collision in west Phoenix

Dec 5, 2023, 7:13 AM | Updated: 7:34 am

File phot of a Phoenix Fire truck at night. Seven people were hospitalized after a collision near M...

Seven people were hospitalized after a collision near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Phoenix Fire Department File Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department File Photo)

PHOENIX — Seven people were hospitalized, including one in extremely critical condition, after a collision in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

Crews extracted two patients after two vehicles collided near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue just after 5:30 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Three people were transported in critical condition: a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and a girl whose age wasn’t provided.

Three other patients were listed in stable condition: a woman in her 30s, a teenage girl and a boy whose age wasn’t provided.

Phoenix Police Department investigators were working to determine what caused the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

