Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

6 people, including family of 5, hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Dec 5, 2023, 7:13 AM | Updated: 1:38 pm

File phot of a Phoenix Fire truck at night. Six people were hospitalized after a collision near McD...

Six people were hospitalized after a collision near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Phoenix Fire Department File Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Five family members and another person were injured when an SUV and a Jeep collided in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 5:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said two people required extrication at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A couple and their three children were in the Jeep. They all were hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

RELATED STORIES

Early information indicates that the SUV was traveling west on McDowell Road and crossed into the eastbound lanes, causing a head-on collision, police said.

“Impairment is unknown for the driver of the SUV. There were no signs of impairment for the driver of the Jeep,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a media advisory Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, based on information provided by the Phoenix Fire Department, indicated that seven people were injured in the crash. The Phoenix Police Department said six people were involved.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Bitcoin scam...

KTAR.com

Arizona man charged with defrauding local physician out of $207,000

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Fountain Hills man Jeremie Sowerby for wire fraud and transactional money laundering.

23 minutes ago

Hans Schmidt, 26, was shot on the corner of 51st and Peoria avenues while he was preaching about at...

KTAR.com

Video released of moment when Glendale preacher shot on street corner

Police have released video of the moment a Glendale preacher was shot on a street corner last month.

1 hour ago

Sheep cross a wildlife overpass in this file photo from Federal Highway Administration....

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $24M federal grant for wildlife overpass, fencing on I-17 south of Flagstaff

Arizona was awarded $24 million in federal funding for a project designed to make travel safer for motorists and wildlife along Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff.

3 hours ago

Global Credit Union Arena at GCU...

Damon Allred

GCU Arena to be renamed Global Credit Union Arena following rights partnership

GCU and Global Credit Union have agreed to a multi-year deal, renaming their arena Global Credit Union Arena at Grand Canyon University.

4 hours ago

caution tape across police car...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Phoenix

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle in Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Renderings of the exterior and interior of the Hale Concert Hall, which is set to open in January 2...

Kevin Stone

Hale Centre Theatre opening concert hall in downtown Gilbert in 2024

The Hale Centre Theatre is opening a music venue next month, bringing another entertainment option to downtown Gilbert.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

6 people, including family of 5, hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix