PHOENIX — Five family members and another person were injured when an SUV and a Jeep collided in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 5:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said two people required extrication at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A couple and their three children were in the Jeep. They all were hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Early information indicates that the SUV was traveling west on McDowell Road and crossed into the eastbound lanes, causing a head-on collision, police said.

“Impairment is unknown for the driver of the SUV. There were no signs of impairment for the driver of the Jeep,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a media advisory Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, based on information provided by the Phoenix Fire Department, indicated that seven people were injured in the crash. The Phoenix Police Department said six people were involved.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.