ARIZONA NEWS

Banner Health facilities in Arizona restrict visitors due to flu concerns

Dec 4, 2023, 4:00 PM

Seasonal visitor restrictions are now in effect at Banner Health facilities due to the increased ri...

Seasonal visitor restrictions are now in effect at Banner Health facilities due to the increased risk of flu and respiratory virus concerns. (Banner Health Photo)

(Banner Health Photo)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Seasonal visitor restrictions are now in effect at Banner Health facilities due to the increased risk of flu and respiratory virus concerns.

The restrictions impact all Banner hospitals across six states, including Arizona, and began today.

Among the outlined restrictions are:

  • Children under 13 are not allowed in patient’s rooms.
  • If visiting the hospital, children under 13 must be supervised by an adult in a public waiting area or cafeteria.
  • Visitors should not come to the hospital if they are experiencing any of the following:
    • Cough
    • Fever
    • Vomiting
    • Diarrhea
  • Siblings may visit new babies in the obstetrics unit, but are subject to an illness screening by medical staff prior

“The health and well-being of our patients, staff and visitors are extremely important to us,” Joan Ivaska, executive director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a release. “We implement hospital restrictions during this time of year to keep everyone safe and help prevent the spread of infection. We appreciate visitors complying with our precautions to help protect themselves and others.”

Visitors are encouraged to wash or sanitize their hands while at the hospital to prevent the spread of illnesses.

For more information, visit the Banner Health website.

